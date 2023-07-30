Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.08

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.08 and traded as low as $15.60. Air China shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Air China Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 98.73% and a negative net margin of 40.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Air China Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

