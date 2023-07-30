Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32.76 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $852.87 million and approximately $32.76 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00044739 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030704 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014555 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002973 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000717 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.
Algorand Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,799,681,017 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
