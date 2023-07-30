Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32.76 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $852.87 million and approximately $32.76 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00044739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,799,681,017 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

