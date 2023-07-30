Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Alterity Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
ATHE stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.
Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
