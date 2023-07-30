Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Position Lifted by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for about 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,363,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.67. 466,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,625. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

