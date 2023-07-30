American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19 to $5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,407. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,711,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,694,000 after buying an additional 677,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

