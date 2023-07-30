American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.