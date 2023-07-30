Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $236.37. 1,889,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,436. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

