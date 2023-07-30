Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Amkor Technology to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q2 guidance at $0.12-0.28 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.12-$0.28 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMKR opened at $29.62 on Friday. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 93,016 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 95,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 152,017 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

