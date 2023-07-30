Analysts Issue Forecasts for AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.73 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANGO. Raymond James lowered AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $8.64 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $339.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

