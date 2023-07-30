Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mattel, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Mattel Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAT. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 238.0% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 193.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

