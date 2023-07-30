Analyzing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) & Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $53.12 million 2.25 $13.45 million $1.34 10.10 Bank of Hawaii $692.22 million 3.28 $225.80 million $5.04 11.34

Profitability

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 21.86% 10.81% 1.07% Bank of Hawaii 23.76% 18.03% 0.87%

Volatility & Risk

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community West Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Hawaii 2 3 0 0 1.60

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $52.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.61%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Community West Bancshares pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Community West Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares



Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Bank of Hawaii



Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

