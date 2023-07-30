Analyzing Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Free Report) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enzyme Environmental Solutions alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A Portillo’s 1.67% 2.95% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80

Portillo’s has a consensus price target of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.62%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enzyme Environmental Solutions and Portillo’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Portillo’s $587.10 million 2.14 $10.85 million $0.24 95.13

Portillo’s has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Summary

Portillo’s beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. produces and sells industrial and agricultural enzyme products primarily in the United States. The company's enzyme products include cleaners, carpet shampoo cleaners, fabric prewash treatment, fleet and vehicle wash, glass and SS cleaners, bio gest, pit liquefiers, grease busters, industrial cleaners, laundry detergents, and mold and mildew cleaners. It also provides odor eliminators, rinse free floor cleaners, septic tank cleaners, tile and bath cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, upholstery cleaners, vomit and odor remediation kits, and whirlpool and spa green clean systems. In addition, the company offers enzyme solutions to eliminate odor and organic matter, including blood stains; to clean carpets and counter tops; remove wall papers; and as a cleaner/degreaser. Its products are used in various industries, such as cleaning, health, and manufacturing, as well as for use as dietary supplements for humans and animals. The company was formerly known as Cucos Inc. and changed its name to Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. in March 2008. Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Portillo’s

(Get Free Report)

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.