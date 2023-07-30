Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.03). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of C$164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.35 million.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of AND stock opened at C$42.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$842.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.97. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$41.56 and a 1 year high of C$55.97.
Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total value of C$242,049.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
