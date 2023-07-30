Anyswap Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.79 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00007267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $39.79 million and $27.38 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.15291963 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $98.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

