Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,610,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 13,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $151.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.