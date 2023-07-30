Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %
APVO stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
