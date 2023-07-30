Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

APVO stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

