Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 5152158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.94.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.