Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 164,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.