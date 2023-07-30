ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,396 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ichor

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.97. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $225.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

