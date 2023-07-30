Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.73 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. Ark has a total market cap of $54.73 million and $284.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,604,992 coins and its circulating supply is 174,604,860 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars.

