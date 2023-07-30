Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.74

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.74 and traded as high as $74.97. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 1,137 shares.
Ashtead Group Trading Up 2.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87.
About Ashtead Group
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
