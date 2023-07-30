Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.40.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $176.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

