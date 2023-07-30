Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $47.63. 7,776,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,928,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

