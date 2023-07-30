Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$167.21.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 2.0 %

CNR stock opened at C$159.91 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$144.71 and a one year high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$156.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$159.00. The firm has a market cap of C$105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

