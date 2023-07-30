AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $68.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Up 1.1 %

AtriCure stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,992.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,865 shares of company stock worth $498,982. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.