Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 405 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $87.12. 258,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $104.30.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

