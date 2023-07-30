Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases Shares of 11,730 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after buying an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,526. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.