Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 6,144 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $901,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 106.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $190,846,000 after purchasing an additional 815,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,699 shares of company stock worth $3,741,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.85. 1,509,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,243. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

