Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

