Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,403 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

