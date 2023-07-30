Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 622 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS EFAV opened at $69.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.