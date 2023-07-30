AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.40

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.40 and traded as high as C$21.86. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$21.42, with a volume of 28,451 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on AutoCanada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
AutoCanada Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$504.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.72.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
