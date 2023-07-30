Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lifted by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.8% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

ADP stock opened at $250.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.