AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up approximately 2.0% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $30.85 on Friday, reaching $2,477.77. 111,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,137. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,460.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2,498.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

