Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Avantor Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

