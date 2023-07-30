Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avery Dennison Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.11.

AVY opened at $184.60 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

