Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Axos Financial Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AX opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44.
Axos Financial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axos Financial
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.