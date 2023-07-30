Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Axos Financial Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AX opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

