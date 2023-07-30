B. Riley Begins Coverage on Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.25 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.