Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target Increased to GBX 555 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.83) to GBX 555 ($7.12) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 430 ($5.51) to GBX 400 ($5.13) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Babcock International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 440 ($5.64) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.