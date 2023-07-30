Bank of America Raises DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $58.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -112.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 65.61% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 21,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $731,610.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,035.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,034 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DigitalOcean by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 337,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 178,627 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 398,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

