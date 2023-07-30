Barber Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,024 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

