Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFH. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,218,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 143.19% and a negative net margin of 71.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

