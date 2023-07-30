Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated an assumes rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.40.

Baxter International stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,516,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,915. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 33.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

