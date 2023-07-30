Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 9,516,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,915. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated an assumes rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,919,000 after acquiring an additional 170,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 480,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,817 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

