Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.
Baxter International Stock Performance
Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 9,516,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,915. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated an assumes rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,919,000 after acquiring an additional 170,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 480,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,817 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
