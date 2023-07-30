Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 1,203,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.5 days.

Becle Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCCLF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Becle in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Becle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

