BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. 1,171,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,788. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

