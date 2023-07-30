Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Down 1.4% This Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $4.34 million and $67,498.96 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.35740885 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $61,462.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

