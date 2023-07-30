Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 1,066,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,693. The stock has a market cap of $131.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.51. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,740,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,076,936.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,740,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,552,600 in the last 90 days. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.