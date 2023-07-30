Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 68.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at $41,197,844.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

