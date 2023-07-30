BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the June 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

